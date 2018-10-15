Football

AFCON Qualifier: Super Eagles Set Sight On Second Leg

Super Eagles of Nigeria are in the front note after decimating Libya by putting four unreplied goals past in the first leg of their African cup of Nations qualifier match at Akwa Inom international stadium, Uyo.

They would depart Lagos today for Libya to play the second leg of the tie tomorrow after having a four goals advantage from the first leg. Thanks in large to out of favour Super Eagles striker ,Odion Ighalo, Hatrick and Samuel Kalu’s lone goal deep into the second half.

One player who is already looking forward to the encounter is Shehu Abdullahi who was in action during the first leg at Uyo. The defender took to his twitter handle early this morning to reveal that he can’t wait for Tuesday to come.

What he said:

