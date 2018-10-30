News Feed

After 8yrs at a convent, nun quits to become a porn star

A Colombian woman who spent several years in a convent, learning how to be a nun, has done a full 180 career-wise and is now a professional porn star.

Yudi Pineda now spends her time making adult movies. Speaking to local press, Yudi described how she was originally drawn to the church at a young age.

She explained: “I went to Uraba and I was at school when nuns came to visit us, and I knew then that I wanted to do that.” So, aged 10, she joined a convent and spent the next decade in training.

She says she was ‘very happy’ there, but when she got older she ‘fell in love’ with her religious teacher, and, as a result, decided to quit the church and find a job elsewhere.

Yudi found employment in Medellín, where she worked for Nestlé, but a chance meeting with Juan Bustos – a man who was recruiting for adult webcam models – left her thinking of another career change.

After the meeting, she went along to a casting call and was hired there and then. “At first I was feeling bad,” Yudi said. “But now I am fine with it. I also feel good when I go to church. I never miss Friday prayers, Saturday meetings or Sunday mass.”



