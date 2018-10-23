Again, Trucks Fall On Otedola Bridge In Lagos

Barely 14 hours after a tanker carrying diesel fell around the Otedola bridge area on Monday, an accident involving two trucks has occurred on the bridge.

A 20-feet containerized truck and another truck were involved in the accident which occurred on Tuesday morning. The road has been cordoned off.

Motorists have also been advised by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) to take alternative routes.

News of the accident was disclosed via a tweet by LASTMA that read: “Accident between a 20ft containerized truck and another truck on Otedola Bridge with evacuation ongoing. The road has been cordoned off for now.

Alternative movement is through CMD road inwards Otedola.

“For those not yet at Tollgate, it’s better to connect through 7up, Mobolaji Johnson, Nurudeen Olowopopo to Otedola UBridge back to the expressway inwards Berger.”