Uncategorized

Alaafin of Oyo’s wife shares throwback photo to celebrate her husband’s birthday, calls him her ancestor

Alaafin of Oyo’s wife, Olori Memunat Omowunmi Adeyemi celebrates her husband in a grand style as she shares a throwback photo of him.

Alaafin of Oyo’s wife, who shared the photos to celebrate her husband’s birthday, wrote;

“You are truly amazing. You are my everything.few hours to your birthday 🎂 My ANCESTOR . Happy Birthday to my wonderful husband. You are the definition of a noble husband and a great father. You are always there to depend on. I’m proud to call you my husband. On this special day, I’m wishing you lots of love and laughs. I love you with all my heart. Happy Birthday.

And After 48years on throne… History was made..You’ve been working so hard to achieve your dreams. I am so proud of you and so lucky to call you my husband. Happy birthday, my love. Still your day sugar”.

Tags

You may also like

Another video of Governor Ganduje receiving bribe goes viral

Charly Boy’s Daughter Dewy And Her Partner Share New Photos To Celebrate Their First Pride As A Couple

Boko Haram executes another aid worker to keep Leah Sharibu as slave

Davido dives into Motorsport business, shares new photo to prove it

Vice president’s daughter, Kiki Osinbajo flaunts ‘her man’ on social media

South African pastor feeds his congregation dog meat and frogs to heal HIV & cancer

2019: Fire for fire as Atiku & Buhari’s spokespersons get into shouting match On live TV (Video)

Lady calls out Bishop David Oyedepo for extorting money from students and the poor to fund his church

Femi Falana reveals why presidential candidates should listen to Fela Anikulapo-Kuti’s music

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *