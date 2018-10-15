Alaafin of Oyo’s wife shares throwback photo to celebrate her husband’s birthday, calls him her ancestor

Alaafin of Oyo’s wife, Olori Memunat Omowunmi Adeyemi celebrates her husband in a grand style as she shares a throwback photo of him.

Alaafin of Oyo’s wife, who shared the photos to celebrate her husband’s birthday, wrote;

“You are truly amazing. You are my everything.few hours to your birthday 🎂 My ANCESTOR . Happy Birthday to my wonderful husband. You are the definition of a noble husband and a great father. You are always there to depend on. I’m proud to call you my husband. On this special day, I’m wishing you lots of love and laughs. I love you with all my heart. Happy Birthday.

And After 48years on throne… History was made..You’ve been working so hard to achieve your dreams. I am so proud of you and so lucky to call you my husband. Happy birthday, my love. Still your day sugar”.