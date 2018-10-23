News Feed

Alex Iwobi Hands His Man Of The Match Prize To His Dad Hilariously

International football star, Alex Iwobi was voted man of the match after inspiring Arsenal to 3-1 victory over Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on Monday night. And he took to social media to share a video he created that showed him presenting his dad with his man of the match plaque, saying:“Congratulations daddy, you are man of the match, what do you have to say?”.And the father, Chuka Iwobi replies:

“Thank you I had a good game and I was expecting to be the man of the match and (laughingly said) no apologies to anybody, safe.”

The Gunners came back from one goal down to win their tenth straight games in all competitions despite kicking off the season on a shaky note.

Claude Puel’s men took the lead after 30 minutes of play through an own goal from Hector Bellerin.

But a brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and one from Mesut Ozil ensured the north Londoners continued in their superb form since their last defeat to Chelsea earlier this season.

