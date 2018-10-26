Alexis Sanchez Eyes January Move To PSG

Alexis Sanchez is hoping for an exit from Manchester United with Paris Saint-Germain at the top of his list, reports the Mirror.

The forward has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford and grown tired of Jose Mourinho’s criticisms of him, so his agents are looking for a potential exit.

PSG are one of the few clubs who could afford Sanchez’s wages and pay a transfer fee, which United want, but clubs in Spain and Italy also remain possibilities.

Real Madrid are making a desperate late run at Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, according to The Sun.

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly the favourite to replace Julen Lopetegui as manager with the Spanish giants.

But club brass would rather have the Spurs boss, who they missed out on in the summer.

Anthony Martial has rejected Manchester United’s latest contract offer, reports Sky Sports.

Jose Mourinho wished to sell Martial this summer, but the Red Devils brass has been working since then to try to tie the forward down with a new deal.

Though Martial, who’s contract expires in 2019 but carries a one-year option, has rejected the latest offer, discussions will continue.