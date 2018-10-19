All Igbos to boycott 2019 election – IPOB leader

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, who has now resurfaced having disappeared since September 2019, will address ‘Biafrans’ from Jerusalem 6pm Sunday 21st October, according to latest reports.

Kanu, who had sparked lots of speculations about his wellbeing after he disappeared for many months, with family and supporters claiming not to know his whereabout, was seen in a video shared by Biafra radio, earlier today, October 19th.

The Nigerian government and army were even accused of having something to do with his disappearance, following an alleged attack on his community during the ‘Operation Python Dance’, threatening that the government must produce him.

IPOB Deputy Leader, Uche Mefor has also confirmed that the Igbo secessionist leader is alive and well and currently in Israel”

Uche Mefor revealed IPOB will boycott all elections in Nigeria in the coming year, adding that, the IPOB leader will address all Igbos tomorrow from Jerusalem.