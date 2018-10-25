Trending, Uncategorized

“Am addicted to sleeping with married women, I enjoy it but I want to stop” – Nigerian man writes

A Nigerian man addicted to sleeping with married women cries for help. He says he is losing control.

The man identified as Kolade Babajide, took to his Facebook page to talk about his addiction and how he really wants to stop.

He wrote,

“Am addicted to sleeping with married women. They go for me and I also pursue them. I want to stop this habit. I can’t lie, I enjoy it but I want to stop. The thought of pursuing a married woman gives me this excitement and when we actually have sex, the pleasure and the adrenaline can’t be described. I want to stop, any way out?”

