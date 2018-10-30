Uncategorized

American female rappers Nicki Minaj & Cardi B finally end ongoing feud

American female rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have ended tjeir feud after months of engaging in terrible social media fights that at a time escalated into a physical brawl in New York during a fashion show.

Cardi B has always maintained that Nicki has been jealous of her success in the music industry, while Nicki insisted she has no qualms with the Dominican rapper who seems to be breaking series of records previously held by the Nicki.

But it all looks like the two divas are shielding their swords and looking for a better future ahead.

Nicki Minaj took to twitter in the early hours of today and posted:

Ok you guys, let’s focus on positive things only from here on out. We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore. Thank you for the support & encouragement year after year. Love you.

And in what could be considered as an acceptance of a new friendship, the I like it like that crooner re-posted Nicki’s tweet on her Instagram page with the caption:

@Nickiminaj alright then! Let’s keep it positive and keep it pushing!

