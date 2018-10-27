American model, Symba declares her love for Nigeria after meeting Yemi Osinbajo

American model, Symba who once went viral after a rare photoshoot on Victoria Island in Lagos has declared her love for Nigeria after meeting VP Osinbajo.

Symba met with Osinbajo at a Vice Presidential dinner last night, and was clearly positive about the meeting as she wrote;

Ok so I always say to people that I LOVE NIGERIA and last night was a reminder of why. President Obama was in office for 8yrs years in my very own country and I am yet to get a glimpse of him much less a video with the Vice President of Nigeria. To many it means nothing but attending the Vice Presidential dinner last night could be the beginning of the rest of my life on a business level. My connection to Nigeria isn’t by way of origin it’s by spirit and force. The music of Fela, Tiwa, Wizkid, Davido and many others made me stumble across Nigerian music, fall madly in love with it and ever since I have never turned back. The first song to enlighten me was “party hard” by 🤔🤔🤔. Nigeria as a whole made me fall in love with it as well. We all know I love coins but putting coins aside it is one of the most motivating and inspiring countries I’ve been too. It’s the only place where you would meet someone of the age of 60 and that person has had almost 5 professions. For example: a accountant, lawyer, real estate developer, oil and gas engineer and now owns a night club. I mean WTDDA? (Where they do that at??) I love the hustle mentality, the fact that if you are in the right place at the right time you can embark on a person on project that can be life changing. I love the balance between work and play whereas in America all you do is work work work. I love the fashion, the films, the … let me stop here I don’t want this turning into something else 🙈. If you have a brain and enter this country with drive and focused you can make great things happen and “leave your footprint in the sand”. I’m ready to do some greater things in this new place I call home Nigeria.