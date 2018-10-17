Uncategorized

Anambra school award best students with goats (Photos)

News and photos going viral show the best students of the Santa Mary Nursery and Primary school 2, Nibo, Anambra state, presented with goats yesterday.

A goat was given to each student that came first in their respective classes from primary one to six. The move is an initiative of the Ora Goat Project.

According to those behind it, the essence of the project is to inculcate the habit of caring in the children and also to assist them in paying their school fees through the proceeds from the goats once they start reproducing.

