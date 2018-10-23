News Feed

Another one! Alaafin of Oyo welcomes 3rd Set of Twins this Year

After welcoming 2 sets of twins in February 2018, the Alaafin of Oyo has again welcomed another set, this time with wife Queen Anu.

She shared the news on her Instagram, along with a photo of the twins, writing:

Oh Lord! Who am I that you are mindful of, your love is unconditional, I praise your name baba, for it is not by my power nor by might but by your grace. I can’t contain this happiness , thank you Lord for your faithfulness. Welcome my Prince and Princess. Wonderful bundles of joy, I still can’t believe that I’m now a mother. Thank you Lord for this blessings. I pray that may the peace of God dwell with us. Pls join me to thank this gracious God.
#Iamnowamother
#Mothertoaboyandagirl
#Isaboyandagirl
#PrinceandPrincess
#Iyaibeji
#bundlesofjoy
[email protected]_creation
_ @oteniaramakeovers [email protected]
Hair_ @Chelsdom

See the photo of the twins below:

 

