Another Prominent Nollywood Figure, Chris Ekejimbe Is Dead

The Nations reports that filmmaker, Chris Ekejimbe has died. He was a prolific filmmaker and owner of 4Screams Production Company, a board member of the Association of Nollywood Core Producers (ANCOPS) and founder of notable Nollywood social media group, Film4Life.

News of his demise was broken to members of the group by founding president of ANCOPS, Mr. Alex Eyengho early Saturday.

“Folks! Sad day for Nollywood! Chris Ekejimbe just passed on a few moments ago at LUTH. Lord have mercy. I just spoke with the wife!” Eyengho stated.

The news has sent shivers round Nollywood camps, with condolence messages pouring in, even from Kigali, Rwanda, where filmmakers and actors are gathered for the 14th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) holding tonight.The Nollywood producer, according to the credible online platform, died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment.

Ekejimbe was said to have been referred to LUTH when his condition became critical after he was allegedly given a wrong injection at another hospital.

He died four months after the death of his friend and creative partner, Bambino Anachina.