Another video of Governor Ganduje receiving bribe emerges

The Kano state governor, Umar Ganduja has repeatedly denied collecting bribe from anyone despite the initial video that was released.

The state government went on to release a video pointing out discrepancies in the purported video of the state governor, Umar Ganduje, allegedly receiving bribes from state contractors.

Now, a second video has emerged and it shows the governor in another position, this time without his ‘Agbada’, recieving dollars from an unknown person.

Deji Adeyanju who posted the second video on Twitter called for the resignation of Ganduje, he wrote;

It’s all over for Ganduje. He should just resign. This is too embarrassing abeg.

Posting the second video he wrote;

How Kano Governor, Ganduje collected $5million bribe from contractor. 2nd video

Watch below…

