Another video of Governor Ganduje receiving bribe goes viral

After Kano state governor, Umar Ganduja denied collecting bribe from anyone after a video went viral on social media which was reported that he did, a second video has emerged and it shows the governor in another position, this time without his ‘Agbada’, recieving dollars from an unknown person.

Deji Adeyanju who posted the second video on Twitter called for the resignation of Ganduje, he wrote;

“It’s all over for Ganduje. He should just resign. This is too embarrassing abeg.”

Posting the second video he wrote;

How Kano Governor, Ganduje collected $5million bribe from contractor. 2nd video”

Watch video below;

