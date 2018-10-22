Anthony Joshua has left many people shocked over the combination of food he eats in 24 hours

British-Nigerian professional boxing star, Anthony Joshua has left many people shocked over his diet.

A Twitter user identified as Tuvie caused a buzz on social media when he took to the platform to share snapchat photos of the boxer’s meals reportedly consumed in a day after hitting the gym.

From eating eba with the popular Yoruba soup, ewedu and bread to eating rice and banana, the food combinations all consumed in a day, has got a lot of people on the platform really work out as to how one person can eat all of that.

The reactions has been quite hilarious as many Nigerians expressed their shock over the food combination of the very built Anthony Joshua.

Not just any boxer but a boxer in the heavy weight category😅😅😅😅😅😅😅😅. — #SheInsuranceBroker (@tegaphoenix) October 21, 2018

See photos of the meals below: