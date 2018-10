A Nigerian lady, Linda Uju Ken who said guys that engage in an*l s*x with their girlfriends have no right judging gay people, has sparked another outrage on social media.

According to her post on IG, any man that cannot make a woman cum during s*x is completely useless and stupid in life.

She shared the below video on IG, with the caption;

Don’t start what you can’t finish! Period! #ujuicygang #juicygang