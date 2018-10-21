”Any woman that does not call you lord but calls her pastor daddy or my lord, take her back to her parent’s house” – Nigerian lady advises men

A Nigerian woman has advised married men to send their wives back to their parents if they honor their pastors more than they honor them.
OAP Daddy Freeze who shared the now trending video on his IG page, wrote;
“The 10 commandments declare that you must honor your father and mother, No where in the 10 commandments were we instructed to honor pastors.”
Watch the video below;
View this post on Instagram
The 10 commandments declare that you must honor your father and mother, No where in the 10 commandments were we instructed to honor pastors. Jesus further emphasized this in: – ◄ Matthew 15:5 ► New Living Translation [5] But you say it is all right for people to say to their parents, 'Sorry, I can't help you. For I have vowed to give to God what I would have given to you.' [6] In this way, you say they don't need to honor their parents. And so you cancel the word of God for the sake of your own tradition. – But instead, you honor your pastors and their stupid traditions, while your parent’s advice and oftimes care is neglected. – The Bible says the husband is the head of the home, the Bible NEVER included the pastors in any marriage equation, Paul even went as far as telling women to keep quiet in church if they had any questions, instructing them to instead ask their husbands the questions at home, giving the husbands the role of pastors in their homes, yet many women have made their retarded ‘papas’, moronic ‘daddies in the Lord’ and utterly imbecilic ‘spiritual fathers’ lords over their homes, husbands and marriages. – ◄ Ephesians 5:23 ► New International Version For the husband is the head of the wife as Christ is the head of the church, his body, of which he is the Savior. – ◄ 1 Corinthians 14:35 ► New Living Translation If they have any questions, they should ask their husbands at home, for it is improper for women to speak in church meetings. – Despite the abundance of scriptural evidence supporting the fact that parents and husbands are more important than pastors in our homes and lives, we have been taught by these pulpit gaslighters and principalities otherwise, thereby bringing to nought the sacrifice of Christ on the cross and upholding the instruction of the gods of our pastors, which is nothing else but their bellies. ~FRZ – ◄ Philippians 3:19 ► King James Bible Whose end is destruction, whose God is their belly, and whose glory is in their shame, who mind earthly things. – #Repost @partytimeentertainers ・・・ Gbam the truth is as bitter as bitter leaf Enough said…….😁😁😁😁😀😎