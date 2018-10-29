Apostle Johnson Suleman gives 78 years old woman N1.5Million, places her on Life Salary

Video making the rounds on the social media shows the life changing moment a 78 year old woman was given N1.5m and N50,000 life salary by Apostle Johnson Suleman.

The old woman whom he disclosed has been a longtime member of the church, was blessed during his sermon after he asked her to ask for anything she wants from him and he would do it, the elderly woman said ‘anything the lord touches you to do for me please do’, Apostle Johnson Suleman then blessed her with N1million and his wife added N500,000 and he placed the woman on a life monthly salary of N50,000.

Watch video below;