Uncategorized

Apostle Johnson Suleman gives 78 years old woman N1.5Million, places her on Life Salary

Video making the rounds on the social media shows the life changing moment a 78 year old woman was given N1.5m and N50,000 life salary by Apostle Johnson Suleman.

The old woman whom he disclosed has been a longtime member of the church, was blessed during his sermon after he asked her to ask for anything she wants from him and he would do it, the elderly woman said ‘anything the lord touches you to do for me please do’, Apostle Johnson Suleman then blessed her with N1million and his wife added N500,000 and he placed the woman on a life monthly salary of N50,000.

Watch video below;




Tags

You may also like

Nnamdi Kanu appears on Israeli National TV, says Nigeria rejected his demands

We are learning ‘Shaku Shaku’ dance steps for our campaign – Yemi Osinbajo

Actress Omoni Oboli & her husband Nnamdi are celebrating 18 years of being happily married

Leicester City confirms the death of billionaire owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha who died in a helicopter crash

‘Sarriball would have been difficult if courtois was still our keeper.. good riddance’ – Chelsea Fans Lash At Cortouis For Ditching Them For Madrid

“The certificate saga is a dead issue, only idle people will consider it” – Presidency tells angry Nigerians

84-year-old pastor pays his wife’s bride price after 46 years of marriage, goes viral (photos)

Ooni Of Ife spotted attending his wife, Prophetess Naomi’s church (Photos +Video)

“When last did you grab your wife’s bumbum?” – Emma Oh My God asks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *