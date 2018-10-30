News Feed

Archbishop Wants Govt. Help to Deduct Tithe from People’s Salary

Catholic archbishop of Kampala, Cyprian Lwanga has recommended that the Ugandan government deducts 10% from workers’ monthly salary as tithe for the church.

According to Citizen Digital, the archbishop said he wanted Uganda to go the Germany route where Germans who are registered as Catholics, Protestants or Jews have a church tax (Kirchensteuer) of 8-9 percent deducted from their annual income.

The church tax is collected by the government and channeled to the respective faith.

Speaking during mass at Saint Mary’s Cathedral Rubaga, the Catholic archbishop said many Christians don’t pay tithe and this affects projects by the church.

“Whenever we ask for tithe, everyone gives only what they have at that time. But the Bible says a tenth of whatever you earn belongs to the church,” he said.

“Give me your support as I front this proposal because it is good for us. Aren’t you tired of putting money in the baskets all the time?

“I was told Germans make agreements with their government to deduct monthly tithe from their salaries and forward it to the church and this money they use to build and renovate their churches.”

