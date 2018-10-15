Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Split After Four Months Of Engagement

25 year-old singer, Ariana Grande and her comedian lover, Pete Davidson, have called it quits over the weekend, ending their engagement after just four months.

“It happened this weekend,” a source tells Us. “They realized it happened too quick and too early. The wedding is off, but they’re working things out. They’re not officially done yet.”

TMZ reported that the couple acknowledged that is was “not the right time for their relationship to take off.”

The singer, and the comedian, 24, got engaged in June after only a few weeks of dating, with Grande showing off a huge $100,000 diamond ring.

Davidson soon moved into his fiancee’s multimillion-dollar NYC apartment and the two were not shy about documenting their love, sharing messages on social media and getting several tattoos dedicated to each other. Grande even recording a song for her new album named after her love.

The split comes as Grande has been going through a difficult time in the wake of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s death. The rapper, who dated Grande for almost two years until their split in May, died at the age of 26 of a suspected drug overdose on September 7.