Arsenal Eye Manchester United Midfielder, Juan Mata

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is keen on a move for Juan Mata next summer as his contract threatens to run down at Manchester United, according to The Daily Star.

The Spain international has less than a year remaining on his current deal at Old Trafford and has only played a bit-part under Jose Mourinho this term.

Mata played at Valencia for three years under Emery and the pair could yet be reunited come the start of the 2019-2020 campaign.

Dembele surplus to requirements at Barca

Ousmane Dembele’s ill-fated spell at Barcelona could yet come to an anti-climatic end next summer after he was told to find a new club by Barcelona, according to Catalan radio station RAC1.

The France international may have recovered from the thigh injury which blighted his first campaign at Camp Nou but he has been in and out of the first team this term.

Dembele himself is not happy with life in Spain and has often turned up late for training.

And following dicusssions in the wake of the 2-0 win over Inter Milan, in which Dembele was an unused substitute, Barca have come to the decision that the 21-year-old is surplus to requirements.

The greatest indication yet that Manchester United are ready to keep faith with Jose Mourinho in the immediate future comes in the form of a report via The Guardian, which states the club will give the Portuguese coach £100 million ($128m) to spend in the January transfer window.

Mourinho has continually criticised the United hierachy for not backing him during the summer, as he missed out on signing a new centre-back.

Harry Maguire and Jerome Boateng were among the targets but those pursuits were abandoned after the club deemed they were not worthwhile additions.

However, are things about to change at Old Trafford?