‘Arsenal Score One Of The Filthiest Goal Of The Season’ – Fans Reactions To Aubameyang’s Goal Would Leave You Thrilled(Video)

Arsenal decimated 2016/2017 English champions by 3 goals to one at the Emirate stadium today during the domestic league corresponding to match day 9. The Gunners would now leap frog their rivals, Tottenham, into 4th position on the league standing as a result of their superior goal difference.

With the scores leveled at 1-1, the gunners began a swift counter attacking move that resulted in German International, Mesut Ozil, who was also the captain of the night, laying a sumptuous pass into the path of Gabonese International, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who duly converted.

Video below:

Arsenal score one of the filthiest goals of the season. Mesut Ozil has been incredible tonight. Champagne football. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SUBwi8K3rB — World Cup (@FlFAWC2018) October 22, 2018

As a result of the impressive team move that led to the goal, football lovers have been on social media reacting.

What fans are saying:

Had KDB done what Ozil did today, you can bet your life there will be a special section on sky about how Pep has revolutionised English football and gets the best out of his players. — P™ (@Cechque) October 22, 2018

Mesut Ozil playing like a man who’s absolutely f*cking desperate to be named in Garth Crooks’ team of the week. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 22, 2018