Football

‘Arsenal Score One Of The Filthiest Goal Of The Season’ – Fans Reactions To Aubameyang’s Goal Would Leave You Thrilled(Video)

Arsenal decimated 2016/2017 English champions  by 3 goals to one at the Emirate stadium today during the domestic league corresponding to match day 9. The Gunners would now leap frog their rivals, Tottenham, into 4th position on the league standing as a result of their superior goal difference.

With the scores leveled at 1-1, the gunners began a swift counter attacking move that resulted in German International, Mesut Ozil, who was also the captain of the night, laying a sumptuous pass into the path of Gabonese International, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who duly converted.

Video below:

As a result of the impressive team move that led to the goal,  football lovers have been on social media reacting.

What fans are saying:

