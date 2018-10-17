Arsene Wenger Reveals That He Would Join A New Club In January

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, who ended his 22 years reign at the club during the end of last season revealed today that he would be on the touch line again from January.

The 68 years old gaffer who began his managerial career with Nancy before going on to spend 7 years at Monaco won the French Ligue 1 title in his first season in charge.

Wenger who has been without a club since he left Arsenal last season revealed today while fielding questions from journalists that although he does not know where he would be heading next but a role with an association, national team or even a return to Japan, where he coached Nagoya Grampus Eight, are all possible.

See the other things he said:

“I feel rested and am ready to work again”.

“I believe I will start again on 1 January. I don’t know where yet