News Feed

Arsene Wenger Set To Return To Coaching By January 2019

68-year-old former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has revealed that he is ready to work again and is likely to return to football management in January, but does not yet know where he is headed.

Recall that the Frenchman left the Gunners at the end of last season, after a 22-year reign, and has been without a club since then.

“Yes, it looks like it,” Wenger told Sport Bild when asked if he will return to management.

“I believe that [I’ll] start again on January 1. I don’t know yet [where I’m headed]. I am rested, and I am ready to work again.”

There are associations, national teams; it could be also [in] Japan,” Wenger said.

“Thanks to my 22 years at Arsenal, I have big experience on different levels. There are enquiries from all over the world.”

There are reports that Wenger is likely to move to Bayern Munich, but he stated that the Bavarians should stay with their present coach.

You may also like

UNILAG To Test Newly-Admitted Students For Hard Drugs

“40% of my cabinet will be women, and youth” – Atiku Abubakar

How Police Rescued Uber Driver From Armed Robbers Today In Lekki [Photos]

University Student Arrested For Stealing Women’s Panties To Masturbate

Cassie and Diddy Split Up After 11 Years

Senate Tells Banks to Dispense N40k Per Withdrawal and Suspend Card Maintenance Charges

‘My Vag Is Wider’- Lady Advises Others Against Doing NYSC in Lagos

Father Fakes Son’s Death, Replaces Body With Log Of Wood (Photos)

Manchester United Won’t Win Premier League With Romelu Lukaku – Paul Scholes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *