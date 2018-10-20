As of today, EFCC has no evidence to prosecute me – Fayose

The immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has said he will not be intimidated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), no matter how long they hold him.

Fayose, who made himself available at the EFCC office, a day after ending his tenure as governor and remained in their custody since then, said the EFCC has no evidence to prosecute him.

In a statement by the former Governor’s aide, Olayinka Lere on Friday, it noted that Fayose will defend himself in court because they EFCC is hellbent on prosecuting him, because he was a strong critic of President Muhammadu Buhari. The former governor said it is surprising that the EFCC, that was so desperate to have Fayose in their office, still hasn’t charged him to court, four days after he willingly turned himself in.

See statement below

No amount of sponsored media reports will change the fact that as at today, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) does not have any evidence to prosecute Ayodele Fayose in court.

Fayose will only defend himself in the law court because EFCC has demonstrated that it is out to persecute him ostensibly because of his criticism of the President Muhammadu Buhari led APC government.

It is a fact that Fayose wrote to the EFCC on September 10, 2018 notifying the commission of his decision to make himself available on October 16, 2018. The EFCC replied by asking him not to wait till October 16 and that he should come on September 20, 2018.

Therefore, isn’t it funny that the same EFCC that was desperate to have Fayose report on September 20 is still keeping him in detention, four days after he willingly submitted himself?

Isn’t it now clear to all discerning minds that EFCC is only acting as an agent of persecution against perceived enemies of the APC and it is helping to keep Fayose out of circulation as desired by the powers that be?

Very soon, the public will still be fed with stories like; “Fayose writes confessional statement and eats it,” “he weeps in detention,” “begs to return loots among other familiar lies of the EFCC.”

Nigerians should just ignore the EFCC sponsored lies and continue to ask why the anti-graft agency has failed to charge Fayose to court despite the overwhelming evidence it claimed to have.

Most importantly, Nigerians should be rest assured that Fayose will not be intimidated even if he is detained for as long as the EFCC will be ready to take him to court. He won’t say more than what he has said which is denying the EFCC allegations.