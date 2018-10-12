Atiku Abubakar Picks Peter Obi As Running Mate For Presidential Election

According to unconfirmed report, former vice president Atiku Abubakar who is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party has picked Mr Peter Obi as his running mate for the 2019 presidential election.

Atiku Abubakar, is currently holding talks with Peter Obi in Abuja, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

Mr Obi arrived at Mr Abubakar’s residence in Asokoro neighborhood around 3:00 p.m., and both have been holding undisclosed talks.

The former Anambra governor is widely speculated as a top candidate for Mr Abubakar to pick as running mate.

The former vice president on Sunday became the presidential candidate of PDP, Nigeria’s main opposition.

Several options have been suggested in the public domain, with the candidate being widely expected to choose from either the Igbo-dominated Southeast or a Yoruba choice in the Southwest part of the country.

It was not immediately clear whether Mr Obi’s visit was in connection to the intensified efforts for a running mate.