Atiku to supporters: there will be insults,falsehoods, threats and innuendo but you must ignore

Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate for the 2019 general elections has uged his supporters to conduct themselves respectfully.

Atiku, who will be locking horn with the incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari and other candidates such as Oby Ezekwesili, Kingsley Moghalu and others, begged his supporters to endure the insults and blackmails and focus on the task.

In a statement on Sunday, the presidential candidate said his supporters must speak with facts rather than insults.

For everyone who supports me, I ask you to conduct yourself respectfully, even with people who do not agree with you.

There will be insults, falsehoods, threats and innuendo. Ignore them and stay focused on the task of rebuilding Nigeria.

Instead of insults, speak with facts. Let us all work together to get Nigeria working again.

