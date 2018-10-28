Football

Atlectico Madrid Beat Real Sociedad To Go Top Of LaLiga Table

Atlectico Madrid stay provisional at the top of the Spanish LaLiga table pending the outcome of El-classico tommorrow after beating Real Sociedad by two goals to nil.

The match which was played at the home of Atlectico Madrid, Wanda Metropolitano stadium, was keenly contested by the two teams until Diego Godin broke the deadlock in the first half and the home team began to defend in their numbers.

Atletico Madrid who are the only team from the top five European leagues yet to concede a goal in the first half of games this season then doubled their lead through Filipe Luis in the 90th minute.

 

