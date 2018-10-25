“Bad energy stay far away” – Tiwa Savage shares more loved up photos with Wizkid

Love is truly in the air as singer, Tiwa Savage takes to her instagram to share more amorous and passionate photos of she and Wizkid.

The ‘Fever’ song which broke the record of the first song in Nigeria to have 1million views in less than 24hours was indeed a hit as we see Tiwa praising Wizkid for setting and breaking a record by himself.

She shared three different photos and dropped captions praising the Starboy, she wrote;

“Introduction: President and the First Lady of the Pepper Stew Association”

“Bad energy stay far away 😜”

“You beat your own record, that’s why I [email protected] with you Lion”

See her posts below;