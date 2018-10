Olubankole Wellington, known by the stage name Banky W, has beaten his rival to marry his wife also in the next life.

It all started when a follower dropped a comment on his wife’s photo. The follower disclosed his plans to marry Adesua Etomi in the next life.

“I’II marry you in the next life”, he wrote.

However, he was shut down by Banky W who stated that she is also taken there too.

“@rassonist She’s taken there too.”, Banky, replied.

Here is the exchange below;