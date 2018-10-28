Bar owner threatens to sue local government chairman in Ebonyi over beer debt of N500,000

The Local Government Chairman of Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State Enyim Enyim may be sued over an alleged N500,000 beer debt he owes a certain bar owner, Mr Francis Ogbonnaya, in the area, Punch Metro reports.

The 61-year old, who owns Madison Bar in Osisioma Road, Ihie village in Amasiri community, alleged that the council boss allegedly incurred the debt between 2012, when Enyim was the coordinator of Amasiri Development Centre, and 2017 when he eventually became the council chairman.

In a petition addressed to the Area Command Afikpo, made available to The Punch, the bar owner alleged that part of the debt were the cost of drinks which Enyim allegedly ordered for the wedding of his younger brother (Mr. Uga) on 24th November, 2012, estimated N25,000.

He said others were drinks the council boss allegedly ordered during his campaigns for the post of the council boss in 2016.

The petition read in part:

“On the 24th of November, 2012, Enyim guaranteed for his junior brother, Uga Enyim (Alias Omen) on the day of his marriage drinks to the tune of N24, 950 which he did not pay.

“Between May 2012 and May 2016, Hon. Enyim consumed total drinks worth N326,000.00 with cumulative interest of 15.67 per cent”.

According to reports, the matter had been reported to the highest traditional decision-making body in the land popularly known as Essas, but to no avail.

Efforts to reach the council chairman were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.