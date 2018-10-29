Football

Barca 5 Madrid 1: ‘We Beat Them Messi-lessly’ – Barcelona Fans Troll Real Madrid After Defeat

Barcelona ensured that Real Madrid winless streak in the domestic league continues after inflicting a 5-1 defeat on them during their meeting in the domestic league today today.

The Los Blancos are now winless in 3 consecutive game in the domestic fixture for the first time since May last year.

Barcelona who lost their talisman, Lionel Messi, to injury last week only needed 12 minutes of play to open the scoring and doubled their lead before the quarter of an hour through Luis Suarez.

The European champions, Real Madrid, however reduced the deficits through Marcelo and commuted men forward in search of an equaliser before Suarez struck again and the flood gate opened from there on.

Barcelona fans then took out time to react on social media with some saying that the scoreline would have been heavier if Messi had played.

What they are saying:

