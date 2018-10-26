Barcelona vs Real Madrid: First El Classico In 10 Years Without Messi And Ronaldo, Who Do You Think Would Win???

Barcelona welcome their arch rival, Real Madrid, to the Camp Nou in their first domestic meeting this season on Sunday evening. While Barcelona sit atop of the league table having displaced Sevilla last weekend, Real Madrid are languishing in 7th position with their winnless streak in the domestic league extending to 5 after last week’s defeat.

This would be the first time in 10 years that this encounter would be taking place without the presence of two global starts, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

While Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus after a nine years stint in Real Madrid that produced 450 goals, Lionel Messi is down with an injury to his arm and is expected to be out for up to 3weeks.

The Los Blancos have suffered a dip in form recently and were beaten last time out in the domestic league by Levante at the Santiago Beanebeu. They have also been struggling to find the back on the net in their last 7 matches before Marcelo’s lone goal against Levante ended their goal drought.

This notwithstanding, the encounter is one that commands respect between the team and is not necessarily a function of who is doing well at the moment or not as the all look to give their best in this kind of tie.

Do you think Real Madrid can turn their recent woes around when they visit Camp Nou on Sunday or it would be another battering for them???