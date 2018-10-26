Football

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: First El Classico In 10 Years Without Messi And Ronaldo, Who Do You Think Would Win???

Image result for ronaldo and messi

Barcelona welcome their arch rival, Real Madrid, to the Camp Nou in their first domestic meeting this season on Sunday evening. While Barcelona sit atop of the league table having displaced Sevilla last weekend, Real Madrid are languishing in 7th position with their winnless streak in the domestic league extending to 5 after last week’s defeat.

This would be the first time in 10 years that this encounter would be taking place without the presence of two global starts, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

While Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus after a nine years stint in Real Madrid that produced 450 goals, Lionel Messi is down with an injury to his arm and is expected to be out for up to 3weeks.

The Los Blancos have suffered a dip in form recently and were beaten last time out in the domestic league by Levante at the Santiago Beanebeu. They have also been struggling to find the back on the net in their last 7 matches before Marcelo’s lone goal against Levante ended their goal drought.

This notwithstanding, the encounter is one that commands respect between the team and is not necessarily a function of who is doing well at the moment or not as the all look to give their best in this kind of tie.

 

Do you think Real Madrid can turn their recent woes around when they visit Camp Nou on Sunday or it would be another battering for them???

 

You may also like

Betting Tips: Tottenham vs Manchester City

Chelsea Coach, Maurizio Sarri, Makes ‘Amazing Revelation’ About Hat-trick Boy, Ruben Loftus Cheek.

Chelsea 3 Bate 1: Check Out What Chelsea Midfielder, Ruben Loftus Cheek, Said After Scoring First Career Hat-trick

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 26TH OCTOBER

‘Giroud is as bad as Morata’ – Meet The ‘Hat-trick Boy’, Loftus Cheek, That Fans Want Over Giroud And Morata

‘Morata And Giroud All Season 3 Goals, Loftus Cheek In One Game: 3 goals’ – What Fans Are Saying About Chelsea’s Hatrick Hero Is A Must Read

’11 Wins In A Row, Clean Sheet Today, Lets Wrap It Up On Sunday’ – Gunners Reactions To Winning Streak Would Leave You Proud As A Fan

Fans Laud Arsenal New Coach, Unai Emery, For Turning The Club’s Fortune Around In A Little Time

Despite Making It 11 Consecutive Wins, Fan Still Throw Mud At Arsenal Players

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *