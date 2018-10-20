Football

Barcelona vs Sevilla: Describe This Coutinho’s ‘Stunning Goal’ In One Word

Top of the table clash between Spanish champions, Barcelona, and present league leader, Sevilla, is currently looking like a one sided affair after FC Barcelona raced on to a two goals lead inside 15 minutes and have also been bossing the larger share of possession with Sevilla resorting to long range efforts.

The Spanish champions needed only two minutes of play to open the scoring after superb team work from the Catalonia players resulted in the club’s captain, Lionel Messi, laying an intricate pass into the path of Phillipe Courtinho and the Brazilian finished with aplomb by putting the ball in the top corner.

As a result of the two goals cushion, they look likely to return back to the summit of the league table at the end of the match.

Video below:

 

