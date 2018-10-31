News Feed

BBNaija Gifty Powers Shares Stunning Bridal-Themed Photos

Big Brother Naija, ‘See Gombe’ former housemate, Gifty Powers  took to Instagram to share stunning and gorgeous Yoruba bridal-themed photos, she also hinted at having a hearthrob, with the caption:

‘When You’ve Got That Special Someone Always By Your Side💋. I Am Yours Forever Baby❤️

Gifty Powers is the C.E.O of Gifty Powers Empire. She is an actor and a model. And was once married.

In an interview with Punch she said, she felt she got married too early. ‘It’s a big regret that I wouldn’t stop talking about’, she said. ‘I thought I was in love but I found out that it was just lust. I didn’t make proper findings before saying ‘I do.’ I went through hell and I don’t wish the same for my enemies. It is part of my life’s experience and I’m glad that I conquered it all,’ she added.

