BBNaija Star, Alex Shares Seductive Photos Online

Alex has left her over one million followers on Instagram drooling with professional photos of herself striking amazing picture poses.

The lady of South-eastern ancestry is not only entertaining but she is also very beautiful and this has helped her to make a mark in the entertainment circle.

Alex is a very beautiful lady with a nice fashion sense. In no time, she has emerged as the most followed housemate of her set. She was romantically linked with Leo and Tobi during the heydays of the reality show which lasted for over 80 days.

See more photos:

