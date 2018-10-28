Uncategorized

BBNaija star, Anto Lecky gets conferred with honorary doctorate degree (Photo)

Anto Lecky, an ex housemate in the Big Brother Naija House, has been conferred with a honorary doctorate degree and the young woman has proudly shared the happy news with her fans.

The reality star revealed that she was conferred with the honorary degree by ISCOM University, Cotonou, Benin Republic for her work in sports, education and science.

Revealing the news on Instagram, she posted a picture showing her receiving the doctorate degree.

She then wrote:

“You can now call me Dr. M.A.Lecky, BA, MBA, MSBM, PhD (HC)

“Thank you to @iscomuniversitybn for honoring me today with Doctorate of Philosophy in Business Administration (Honoris Causa) for my work in sports,education, and service. Still pretty unreal. This is something I always wanted especially because I know I couldn’t sit in a classroom again to get the PhD. I recently told @munap_29 that my uncle wouldn’t be the only Dr. M Lecky…look at me now!

“Thanks to @lpk_kel and @paulukonu for believing in me and making this possible. I’m forever grateful. You guys will be calling me Prof Anto soon too, but we’ll talk about that later –

“Photo credit: @mctushbaba”

