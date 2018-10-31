Uncategorized

BBNaija Star, Leo Dasilva gets robbed in Lagos traffic

Leo Dasilva has revealed that he was recently robbed in Lagos traffic.

The BBNaija star took to social media to make the revelation. According to him, he was robbed on Friday.

Leo revealed that he was robbed after heavy trucks got jam-packed on the road and caused the traffic in which he was attacked by the robbers.

Taking to his Twitter page, Leo wrote:

“My people my people, sorry for the small MIA.

“I got robbed on Friday and I was going to come and rant about how Lagos state government has done nothing about the trucks that caused the traffic and allowed the robbery happen but I remembered my rant will do nothing.

“All is well”

Tags

You may also like

India unveils the world’s tallest statue in celebration of her unity

Masquerade seen with his bible and crucifix in Agulu, Anambra State

If you want prosperity, go to work not church – Reno Omokri tells Nigerians

“Buhari is by far the most successful fraudster in the history of Nigeria” – Eedris Abdulkareem

Photos from Buhari’s meeting with South-south governors

Nigerian doctors separate conjoined twins in Abuja (Photo)

Governor Ambode to step aside for a 14-year-old girl as the head of government for 24 hours (Photos)

Ooni Of Ife Reportedly Buys His New Queen, Prophetess Naomi A Mansion And 2 Luxurious Cars

Presidential candidate, Donald Duke reveals how much money he made in 3years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *