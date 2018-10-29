BBNaija: Troll accuses Princess of sleeping with politicians, she quickly responds

Princess might not be in the news like her other Big Brother Naija 2018 colleagues, but the light-skinned reality star has been buzzing on her own.

Former Big Brother Naija Contestant, Princess who was born on the 25th of July 1993 has reacted after she was accused of sleeping with politicians.

This is coming after she posted a picture of herself and Dino Melaye on her Instagram page, captioning the photo;

“Super cool dude and a bunch of wisdom as well @dinomelaye @comediandeeone hope you happy now. . . . #princess #princesswiththesauce #babygirl4life”

A follower with the handle, quickly took to the comment section to accuse her of sleeping with politicians in exchange for favors and she responded politely!