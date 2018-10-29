News Feed

BBNaija’s Khloe Dazzles In New Photos As She Turns 25 Today

Khloe of Big Brother Naija 2018 is 25 today, and she is celebrating. The reality star took to Instagram to share absolutely lovely photos with interesting captions.

‘Becoming 25 … ✔️’ she announced.

‘Just like a flower, you shall blossom . ❤️’ she added.

Reality star, Abiri Oluwabusayomi popularly called Khloe is a fashion designer and the proud owner of kokobykhloe store. Khloe while in the Big Brother house was described as a controversial housemate. She was also the first female head of house. She, alongside Anto, set record by becoming the first housemates to be recalled after being evicted from the BBNaija house.

Khloe is also a model. She was a finalist at Miss Global Nigeria 2013. Michelle Udoka eventually won. She also lost Miss Charismatic Nigeria 2015 to Linda Nwaora.

She has featured in the music videos of top Nigerian artistes including: Davido, Wizkid, Patoranking, Shaydee, Banky W, as a video vixen.

