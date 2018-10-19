Uncategorized

‘Be good to people for no reason’ – Regina Daniels tells her fans as she shares some new photos on her IG Page

Regina Daniels’ flawless light skin has continued to endear her to the hearts of her fans across the world.

18-year old beautiful actress, Regina Daniels and student of Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State has as usual shared some new photos.

She squatted in some of the pictures prompting her fans to tease her with comments. Regina Daniels rocked a short gown and flaunted her fresh legs with confidence. It appears red might be her favorite colour.

Writing on her social page, she wrote:

Be good to people for no reason ❤️❤️

See more images:




