Beautiful bride with her six bridesmaids ‘Slay’ in stunning sultry swimsuits (Photos)

A woman about to get married has posed with her six bridesmaid in some stunning photos, causing a buzz online.

Photos have shown the incredible manner a bride and her bridesmaids posed for photos wearing s*xy swimsuits as she gets ready for her marriage.

The bride and her friends are seen in the photos striking alluring photos at a waterside. In one photo, the group is seen on a boat looking into the camera.

In other photos, they are seen standing right inside the water with the camera looking down at them from above.

The photos were shared by @50shadesofa_ on Instagram.

See more photos below: