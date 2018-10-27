News Feed

Beautiful Lady Beaten & Robbed By Taxify Driver In Lagos (Disturbing Pics)

A lady was beaten up and robbed by a Taxify driver yesterday in Victoria Island, Lagos.

An Instagram user who said he met her crying by the roadside, shared photos of her face dripping of blood from the attack. He wrote;

“Does anybody know this lady? I met her at musa Yar’adua street vi, crying with blood all over her that the Taxify driver she took from ajah robbed her and made away with her belongings, I took her to Reddington hospital beside mega plaza. Anyone who knows her should please check her at the hospital. Pple be careful out there”

