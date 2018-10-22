News Feed

Beggar rejects dirty ₦100, asked for a better one

A Nigerian makeup artist claimed that she gave a beggar the battered N100 note but he politely refused to take it and asked for a better one.

According to the Nigerian makeup artist, the beggar gave an excuse of not ‘having time’ to go to the bank all the time to change bad notes.

She wrote;

“I can’t be the only one getting this kind of dead N100 notes lately. I gave it to a beggar today and he asked me politely to help him change it to a better one that he can’t be going to the bank every time to change them , I was shook. Please what do you do with your dead N100 notes ? “

