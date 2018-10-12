Belgium 2 Switzerland 1: Check Out Lukaku’s Sweet Goal That Won It For Belgium(Video)

Belgium defeated Switzerland 2-1 in their second group match at the ongoing UEFA Nations League tournament in Brussel, Belgium, with Romelu Lukaku scoring the winner.

The Manchester United’s striker is in a rich goal scoring form for his country as evident in his 21 goals return from just 18 matches. He also scored his 45th career goal for Belgium today with the winner.

The Big striker who received a sumptuous pass after a fine move from the Belgian midfielders finished with aplomb pass the Swiss Goalkeeper.

See video below: