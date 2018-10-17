News Feed

Best Students Receive Goats In Anambra (Photos)

The best students of the Santa Mary Nursery and Primary school 2, Nibo, Anambra state, were, yesterday, presented with goats.

A goat was given to each student that came first in their respective classes from primary one to six. The move is an initiative of the Ora Goat Project.

According to a report by Tobenna Obiano, the school organisers said:

“The essence of the project is to inculcate the habit of caring in the Children and also to assist the children in paying their school fees through the proceeds from the goats as it begins to multiply.

As the children learn how to care for the goats, they will as well learn how to care for themselves, parents, family, etc and the society at large especially in this milieu where nobody hardly cares”

