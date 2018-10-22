Football

Betting Tips: Arsenal vs Leicester

Arsenal welcome the 2016/2017 English champions, Leicester, to the Emirate stadium today in their 9th domestic league game of the current season. Should the Gunners emerge victorious in the contest, they would would leap frog their London rival, Tottenham, who sit in 4th position having played a game more.

Arsenal are yet to lose at home to Leicester in the domestic league in their last 12 meetings and the former English champions only managed a draw in the 12 meetings.

The Gunners, have been playing some eye catching football since former Sevilla’s Coach, Unai Emery, took over during the summer transfer. As a result of this, we back the encounter to produce the following outcomes.

  • Arsenal to win out-rightly which is priced at 1.56odds.
  • Arsenal wins and over 1.5 which is priced at an improved 1.78 odds.
  • Also we back this encounter to produce plenty of corner kicks with over 8.5 priced at 1.60

Which do you think is appropriate???

