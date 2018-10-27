Football

Betting Tips: Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Barcelona would welcome their eternal rival,Real Madrid, tomorrow in the first leg of their domestic league at the Camp Nou.

This would be the first meeting between the two sides in 10 years without their record breaking superstars, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

While Barcelona have been faring fairly without their Argentine superstar, Real Madrid have been struggling to cope without their record goal scorer.

As a result of this, we back Barcelona to emerge victorious in the contest by a slim margin and also, we back the encounter to produce plenty of corner kicks.

