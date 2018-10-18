Betting Tips: Barcelona vs Sevilla

Although Sevilla’s last visit to Camp Nou ended in a riot as Barcelona went on to put five unreplied goals past them, things look different now with Sevilla sitting pretty at the top of the league table and have also been scoring goals at will. They decimated Real Madrid 3-0 on the road to claiming top spot.

This would be a very interesting match as LaLiga Champions, Barcelona, would be looking to wrestle top spot in from the current leader, Sevilla, when the two sides meet on Saturday.

While both are capable of scoring goals as witness in the last few weeks, it is Barcelona who boss the best head to head record and as such might emerge victorious.

This is a sure goal scoring match and we should expect both teams to score which is priced at 1.48 odds.