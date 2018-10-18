Football, Uncategorized

Betting Tips: Barcelona vs Sevilla

Image result for barcelona vs sevilla

Although Sevilla’s last visit to Camp Nou ended in a riot as Barcelona went on to put five unreplied goals past them, things look different now with Sevilla sitting pretty at the top of the league table and have also been scoring goals at will. They decimated Real Madrid 3-0 on the road to claiming top spot.

This would be a very interesting match as LaLiga Champions, Barcelona, would be looking to wrestle top spot in from the current leader, Sevilla, when the two sides meet on Saturday.

While both are capable of scoring goals as witness in the last few weeks, it is Barcelona who boss the best head to head record and as such might emerge victorious.

This is a sure goal scoring match and we should expect both teams to score which is priced at 1.48 odds.

Tags

You may also like

60-year-old woman & her husband welcome first baby after 36 years Of Marriage (Photos)

Beautiful bride with her six bridesmaids ‘Slay’ in stunning sultry swimsuits (Photos)

Cardi B narrates her labour experience, says childbirth broke her vagina

Lagos house of assembly dares Governor Ambode, orders PSP to resume work

Can Manchester United Turn Their ’16 Years Woes’ At Stamford Bridge Around On Saturday???

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juve To Face Genoa And Then Manchester United Within 6 Days – Step Up Preparations(Pictures)

Former Manchester United Winger, Luis Nani, Tips Manchester United To Beat Chelsea(Video)

‘Governor Yahaya Bello wants me out of circulation he wants me to be arrested” – Dino Melaye reveals

“I want to be the greatest artiste ever liveth” – Kizz Daniel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *